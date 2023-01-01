Two State Parks in Kalispell battle it out to see who's patrons can hike the most in January

KALISPELL — Start off your New Year's resolutions by helping out your favorite State Park.

The Battle of the Boots has officially begun for January 2023. The Battle is a hiking competition between Lone Pine State Park and Flathead Lake State Park.

Every time you hike, snowshoe, fat tire bike, sled or cross country ski a trail at one of these parks, log your miles on the log sheet at the trailhead kiosk to help lead your park to victory and be entered to win some cool prizes.

The competition starts January 1st and will end on January 31st. Flathead Lake has been the winner of this competition for the past two years, but Lone Pine isn’t giving up and will continue to battle for the victory.

To learn more about which Flathead Lake units count towards hiking miles and about the possible prizes visit Lone Pine State Parks Facebook Page and the Battle of the Boots Event.