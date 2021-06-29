United Way in Kalispell provides temporary shelter during extreme heat wave

KALISPELL — The Northwest Montana United Way inside the Gateway Community Center in Kalispell well open their doors this week to all community residents looking to escape the extreme heat.

The United Way will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for residents to cool off in an air-conditioned room and drink cold water.

Logan Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Chelsia Elmore said spending time in air-conditioned rooms is vital for those most susceptible to extreme heat, including the elderly and small children.

Elmore said residents should seek out time in air-conditioned buildings this week, including libraries, shopping malls and community centers.

“If you’re in a home without AC it could be very dangerous, especially if you are over the age of 65 or even a child in the community, it could be very unsafe to be in this heat,” said Elmore.

The Northwest Montana United Way in Kalispell is located at 1203 U.S. Highway 2 West, suite 31 inside the Gateway Community Center.

