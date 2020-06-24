Van City RV sees huge increase in purchases due to COVID-1`9

KALISPELL — A Flathead Valley RV company tells MTN News that its sales have tripled this summer due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Van City RV manager Eddy McGlothlin says that while summer is typically their busiest time because of the COVID-19 many people are opting to cancel their plane tickets and travel via a mobile home.

He explained that way those travelers can avoid hotels, planes and trains at all costs.

"A lot of people had trips planned to Europe this year and instead of continuing with travel plans for that, they've been purchasing the RVs and doing their traveling in the United States until things settle down and are postponing the Europe trips until later," explained McGlothlin.

He also told MTN News that he is seeing both local and out-of-state residents buying RVs, adding that all employees are practicing social distancing and wearing masks when showing vehicles.

McGlothlin also suggests that if you're looking to purchase an RV this year make sure you are selective in your purchase and don't just buy an RV out of desperation and regret the buy later.