Montana Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash on Saturday night near Kalispell.

The driver, a 20 year old male from Arizona, was traveling eastbound on Rocky Cliff Drive in Kalispell, and failed to negotiated a curve and drove off the road, striking a house.

The vehicle hit a bedroom where a 59 year old male was sleeping, the man was taken to Kalispell Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Alcohol and speed are suspected as factors.