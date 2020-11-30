Vehicle crashes into Whitefish train station

WHITEFISH — Law enforcement is investigating a crash that occurred at the train depot in Whitefish on Sunday.

The incident was reported at approximately 7:40 a.m. with witnesses stating that a black Ford pickup truck was seen driving northbound on Spokane Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The Whitefish Police Department reports that the vehicle -- which was driven by a woman who resides north of Whitefish -- crashed into the front of the Whitefish Train Depot.

The Whitefish Police Department, the Montana Highway Patrol, and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was flown to a Seattle hospital following the crash. Her condition is not known at this time, according to a news release.

