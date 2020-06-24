Veterans food pantry in Kalispell receives special donation from Frugals

KALISPELL — The North West Montana Veterans Food Pantry in Kalispell received a special donation Tuesday morning thanks to community residents.

Frugals, a well-known burger restaurant in Kalispell donated close to $10,000 to the food pantry.

The food pantry serves up to 186 Veterans and their families on a monthly basis.

The pantry specializes in helping homeless, low-income and at-risk veterans in North West Montana.

Frugals General Manager Cheryl Patterson said customers donated more than $6,000 for the food pantry during the month of May.

Patterson said Frugals also donated 10% of their proceeds.

She says donating to the veterans food pantry is their way of giving back to the Flathead Valley community.

“They’ve helped us out so much by coming through our lines and keeping Frugals up and going, that we wanted to return the favor to the community,” said Patterson.

Frugals also donated 10% of their proceeds from the month of April to the Flathead Food Bank.

