Veterans honored at Columbia Falls Wreaths Across America ceremony

COLUMBIA FALLS — Over 60 people gathered at the Montana Veteran's Home Cemetery in Columbia Falls on Saturday to place wreaths on the graves of veterans.

The event is usually held inside the Montana Veteran's Home but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was outside.

Wreaths Across America Location coordinator Steve Armstrong, says that 611 wreaths were placed on veteran’s graves.

Armstrong also had children from the audience place the six ceremonial wreaths, for each branch of the military, and one for prisoners of war and missing in action veterans.

Armstrong says he wanted to portray the Wreaths Across America motto.

“Their motto is to remember, to honor and to teach. To remember America’s veterans, to honor them, and to teach current generations primarily our next generation about the sacrifices our veterans had made," said Armstrong.

Armstrong is hoping to have all 920 gravestones adorned with a wreath next year. Click here for more information about Wreaths Across America.