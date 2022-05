KALISPELL – The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who died when their small plane crashed in the West Valley area late last month.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says 63-year-old Joe Angle of Kalispell and 61-year-old Kimberly Hebert of Hungry Horse died when their aircraft crashed on Church Drive on April 30.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is continuing to investigate the crash.