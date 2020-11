A bobcat was spotted in a tree of a MTN News viewer on Wednesday, Nov. 4th near downtown Kalispell.

According to the viewer, the bobcat had killed her quail and had tried to get into her neighbors chicken pen.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks were called to take the bobcat away, and had noticed the bobcat was chipped, meaning the animal was someone's pet.

FWP officials were unable to tell MTN where the animal is now.