Volunteer campground hosts need at Northwest Montana state parks

Posted at 3:02 PM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 17:02:22-04

KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is looking for volunteer campground hosts at several state parks in Northwest Montana.

Campground hosts are provided a free campsite and help with daily operations at the state parks.

FWP notes volunteer positions may include benefits such as training and orientation, Workers' Compensation insurance, and reimbursement for travel and meals (up to $100 per month, or to the extent funds are available).

Contact the below Montana state parks for additional information:

  • Wayfarers Unit of Flathead Lake State Park – Contact Derrick Rathe, (406) 837-3041 ext. 2
  • Somers Beach State Park – Contact Tony Powell, 406-751-5423
  • Whitefish Lake State Park (2) – Contact Dave Bennetts, 406-751-4590
  • Logan State Park - Contact Dave Bennetts, 406-751-4590

Learn more at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMI-2jk8ajo .

