Volunteers construct The Wall That Heals in Kalispell

KALISPELL - Construction of the 375-foot “The Wall That Heals” finished on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Kalispell’s Glacier High School.

Close to 100 volunteers set up 140 panels, some weighing up to 80 pounds, honoring the more than 58,000 servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

The memorial is now open to the public 24 hours a day until Sunday at 2 p.m.

Taps will be played nightly at 10 p.m. and an official opening ceremony will take place Thursday at 10 a.m.