Volunteers sought to record bighorn sheep behavior at Glacier NP

WEST GLACIER - The Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center (CCRLC) and biologists from the University of Memphis are looking to recruit and train 45 volunteers to identify, classify, and record the behavior of bighorn sheep in Glacier National Park this season.

Bighorn sheep "are facing critical disease threats and volunteer efforts will help test whether community science and animal behavior can improve disease surveillance and management in National Parks and other wild areas," a news release states.

Community science volunteers will gather bighorn sheep behavior data alongside biologists using provided spotting scopes and binoculars. Volunteers need to wear typical hiking clothing and bring their own food and water.

Hiking distances will be from 5 to 15 miles a day, with the ability to choose preferred hiking locations and dates. No previous experience is necessary.

Attendance is required at one of the three, one-day trainings being held at the Community Building at park headquarters in West Glacier at 162 Mather Drive. Volunteers are required to complete at least two behavioral surveys within the following week of attending a training session.

Training dates:

Aug. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., West Glacier

Sept, 9: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., West Glacier

Sept. 30: 9a.m. to 5 p.m., West Glacier

To register for a training session or for more information, contact CCRLC at (406)-888-7986 or email glac_citizen_science@nps.gov. Glacier National Park Conservancy donors provide nearly all funding for the park’s citizen science program. The program will not be able to reimburse volunteer expenses. Visit the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center Citizen Science page for more information.