Waters Edge Winery plans to send off 2020 safely with a New Year's Eve bash

Many of us could use a celebration to put 2020 behind us and greet the new year — but how to do it safely?

Waters Edge Winery and Bistro in Kalispell is hosting a "Roaring 2020’s" New Year's Eve bash to send off 2020, all while still remaining safe and socially distanced.

“Well, we are trying to do something a little fun. 2020 has been a rough year for everyone. So we are doing a very special four-course plated meal with wine pairings," said Angela Zuba, owner of Water’s Edge. “We want to make sure our guests and our team are safe, so we are requesting reservations for this. We are doing specific seating at specific times, so we are not overwhelming the system and going above our 50 percent occupancy."

Zuba says that the theme of the event corresponds to a time in history where there were strict rules and regulations.

“I think everyone went into 2020 thinking it was going to be an amazing year, but it turned out to be difficult for most people, and it is kind of what I imagine Prohibition in the 1920’s being like, lots of rules and lots of regulations and lots of things people had to do to change," she said.

Zuba says she is grateful to the community for supporting her business that opened in August.

“I think like every restaurant or manufacturing of alcohol beverage business right now, COVID definitely has had an impact. But the community, the Flathead Community is amazing," said Zuba.

To find out more or to get your tickets you can visit the Waters Edge’s Facebook page, or visit their website.

Tickets for individuals are $80 dollars, $150 for couples.