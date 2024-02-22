Week of events helping support Flathead Avalanche Center

KALISPELL — Keeping an eye out for avalanches has never been more important with the inconsistent weather patterns throughout Western Montana.

The Flathead Avalanche Center watches for potential avalanche threats and keeping those important forecasts going requires funding.

Now, the center says they need your help and support. The Flathead Avalanche Friends Fest is now underway to raise money to keep forecasting and public safety services going.

The Flathead Avalanche Center and the Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center have events going on all week across the valley from fun activities like Name that Tune to workshops.

The Flathead Avalanche Friends Fest runs through Saturday, Feb. 25.



Beacons & Brews: Gunsight Bar in Columbia Falls - Wednesday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Name That Tune, Name That Avalanche: Bias Brewing in Kalispell - Thursday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Workshop Night: The Patio in Whitefish - Friday, Feb, 23, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (deep dive into avalanche topics.)

Hot Dog Days: Flower Point Chair and Canyon Creek Trailhead - Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ultimate Après: Tap House in Whitefish - Saturday, Feb. 24, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Visit the Flathead Avalanche Facebook page for more details on these events.