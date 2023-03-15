Weight limits to begin on Flathead County roads

KALISPELL - Weight restrictions on all Flathead County roads are starting up on March 16, 2023.

The limits will be lifted when conditions warrant, which usually occurs in mid-to-late April.

Restricted weight per vehicle is not to exceed 350 or 400 pounds. per inch of tire width.

The restrictions will remain in place for higher elevation roads, usually two weeks after the valley floor.

County officials note that as the frost melts, "materials under the asphalt turns wet and spongy."

When heavy trucks/equipment use the roads during this sloppy time, it can cause permanent damage.

Seasonal weight restrictions are based on the number of axles, the weight of the vehicle, the size of the tires, the speed of the vehicle, and known road conditions.

People should watch for road signs and visit http://www.flathead.mt.gov/department-directory/roads-and-bridges for updated road information.