KALISPELL — Veterans in the Flathead were honored at schools across the valley, including West Valley School in Kalispell.

WATCH how students honored those who have served:

West Valley students support disabled veterans in the Flathead

“It makes me think about all the people who fought for our country,” said West Valley Student Nolan Kientz.

Kientz was one of dozens of West Valley students planting 144 American flags on campus.

Each flag honored a different veteran.

Through community donations, students at West Valley School raised more than $1,500 for the Disabled American Veterans chapter in Flathead County.

That money goes toward driving veterans to and from medical appointments across the valley.

“Last week I drove four veterans at almost four corners of the valley and drove 275 miles that day,” said Disabled American Veterans Volunteer Driver Kelly Porche.

Porche said the resource they provide is invaluable for veterans in the Flathead.

“I’ve cried next to a veteran, and I’ve laughed next to a veteran and heard one sing to me, and you get every emotion and you hear every story,” added Porche.

West Valley student Isla Dankers was happy her classmates could give back to veterans across the Flathead.

“It just felt really nice that we raised that much money just to like support the veterans in our community and it felt nice to see that the community cared about the people who fought for America,” said Dankers.