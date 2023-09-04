What you need to know: Glacier National Park to begin fall operations

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — You may not be ready for fall but up in the mountains the larch trees are beginning to turn yellow, and fall is in the air. Glacier National Park is no exception and will be moving into fall operations soon.

Beginning on September 10 the parks vehicle reservation system will end for the 2023 season. But with park activity slowing down, construction to rehabilitate 13 bridges and Going-to-the Sun road near Lake McDonald will be ramping up.

Visitors can expect delays on Going-to-the-Sun Road from the south end of Lake McDonald near Apgar Campground to Upper McDonald Creek Road through fall.

During the two-year bridge restoration project, certain areas of the park will be closed while the bridges are being worked on. You can find specifics on the closures on the GNP website.

Campgrounds and reservations will also be affected by the fall operations. Each campground will stop reservations and close at different times so be sure to look here for updates before you go.

Going-to-the-Sun Road to Logan Pass is scheduled to remain open until October 15 unless winter weather forces an early closure.

Important dates to know:

No potable water at Logan Pass beginning September 11 with the visitor center closing on September 24.

Park Shuttles remain in service until September 17, with reduced services. Wait times for pickup may be longer.

St Mary Visitor Center is open until October 8.

Front country campgrounds will adjust as follows:

Apgar: Reservation required through October 2, primitive status in Loop B only until October 31, and winter camping through spring 2024.

Avalanche: Reservation required through September 17 closure.

Fish Creek: Reservation required through September 4 closure.

Sprague Creek: Reservation required until September 27 closure.

Bowman: First come-first served until expected construction closure in mid-September. Expected to re-open to primitive status upon completion of Bowman bridge rehabilitation until weather dependent closure.

Kintla: First come-first served until expected construction closure on September 5. Expected to re-open to primitive status upon completion of Bowman bridge rehabilitation until weather dependent closure.

Cutbank: Primitive status and first come-first served through September 21 closure.

Many Glacier: Reservation required through September 17 and primitive status through October 31 or weather dependent closure. Reservation required through primitive status with a one day out booking window.

St. Mary: First come-first served through September 14, primitive status in Loop C only through October 31, and winter camping until spring 2024.

Rising Sun: First come-first served through September 8 closure.

Two Medicine: Reservation required through September 17 and primitive status through October 31 or weather dependent closure. Reservation required through primitive status with a one day out booking window.



Campgrounds in primitive status have vault toilets available and fees are reduced. Visit the park's Campground page [nps.gov] for additional camping information.

Wilderness camping requires a permit, which can be obtained at one of the listed permit offices below. Wilderness permits will be issued until 30 minutes prior to closing. Walk-in permits are issued up to 24 hours in advance. Check the Wilderness Camping page [nps.gov] for more information.



Apgar Wilderness Permit Center: 7:30 am to 5 pm through September 30, 8 am- 4 pm October 1 through October 31

Permit Location at St. Mary Visitor Center: 7:30 am to 5 pm through September 28

Permit Location at Many Glacier Ranger Station: 7:30 am to 5 pm through September 28

Permit Location at Two Medicine Ranger Station: 7:30 am to 5 pm through September 30

Permit Location at Polebridge Ranger Station: 8 am to 5 pm through October 12

Lake McDonald, Bowman Lake, and Kintla Lake will be the only vehicle accessible bodies of water open to watercraft in the park after September 30. Access to Bowman and Kintla Lakes will be limited during construction in September (see construction information above).

Lake McDonald boat inspection station hours are 7 am to 5 pm daily. Polebridge boat inspections will continue after bridge construction is complete, 8 am to 4 pm through September 30. Beginning October 1, inspection hours will change to 8 am to 4 pm at both Lake McDonald and Polebridge. The Polebridge inspection station will close for the season on October 12. All park waters are closed to watercraft beginning November 1.

Concession services (lodging, food service, retail shops, horseback rides, boat and bus tours) have begun winding down. Guided hiking and backpacking will continue through Oct. 15. All other concession services will close for the season by October 1. Visitors should check directly with services on our website [nps.gov] for operational hours.

Autumn visitors to Glacier National Park will find cooler temperatures and are encouraged to prepare for shifting weather conditions with potential for rain or snow, especially in alpine areas. As fall approaches bear activity will increase. Visitors are asked to be mindful of attractant storage requirements and remember that pets [nps.gov] are not permitted on trails at any time. Learn more about bear safety on the park’s website [nps.gov].

The park is open year-round and recreational opportunities can be found during all seasons. For additional information, visit the park’s website [nps.gov] or call park headquarters at 406-888-7800.

Be sure to visit the parks website before you go for construction updates and additional information about fall operations. You can find the full list of fall operations here. https://www.nps.gov/glac/learn/news/glacier-national-park-fall-operation-adjustments-for-2023.htm

