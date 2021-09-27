Wheels starting to move on Columbia Falls 20-year transportation plan

COLUMBIA FALLS — The wheels are starting to move on a 20-year transportation plan in Columbia Falls.

The City of Columbia Falls along with KLJ Engineering out of Kalispell held an open house Monday for residents to get a first-hand look at a 20-year long-range transportation plan.

The plan still in the draft phase focuses on improvements for walking, biking, public transit, and more.

KLJ Engineering Project Manager Wade Kline said the plan covers a range of projects from new sidewalks to a major intersection and corridor improvements.

WEB EXTRA KLJ Engineering Project Manager Wade Kline discusses transportation plans for Columbia Falls

Kline said projects will see funding from a mix of local, state, and federal resources. He explained that upgrading Columbia Fall’s urban area is a must due to an ever-increasing population.

“Columbia Falls is kind of growing up as a community, it’s still a small town but it’s kind of got bigger town issues and so the timing seemed right for the city to develop kind of what you would call an urban area transportation plan,” said Kline.

Kline said a final plan is expected to be finished by November, adding that construction on a number of projects could start as early as next year.

A second open house and presentation will take place at City Hall in Columbia Falls on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Comments and questions regarding the transportation plan can be sent via email to wade.kline@kljeng.com.

