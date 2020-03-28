Whitefish announces more park and park facility closures

WHITEFISH — Whitefish officials have closed down some park and recreational facilities due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

A stay at home directive issued by Gov. Steve Bullock is in effect until April 10 and while recreating outside is approved as an essential activity, everyone must keep a distance of six feet between individuals.

Whitefish officials approved some closures and rule changes on Tuesday, but city manager Dana Smith says that they have “continued to see individuals gathering at certain park locations and some disregarding the social distancing directive from Governor Bullock, as well as the City’s posted signs.”

The following additional parks and park facilities are closed until further notice:



Pickleball Courts

Tennis Courts

Basketball Courts

Skate Park

Dog Park

Gazebos

Smith noted in a news release that all open space parks remain open for recreating but a distance of six feet must be kept between individuals.