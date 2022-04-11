Summit to address Whitefish workforce housing shortage

WHITEFISH - The Whitefish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workforce housing summit on Wednesday highlighting the lack of affordable housing in the community.

The Chamber will work alongside the City of Whitefish, the Whitefish Housing Authority and Whitefish employers during the summit.

The summit will include a panel discussion featuring local employers who are actively investing in housing for their workforce and more.

Whitefish Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kevin Gartland said the critical shortage of affordable housing is the number one issue facing the business community in Whitefish.

“The idea here is to take a close look at what we’ve done thus far to try and address the problem, what needs to be done and how are we going to raise the money to do it,” said Gartland.

Gartland said 120 Whitefish business leaders and community members are expected to attend the summit.

