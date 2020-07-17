Menu

Whitefish Ciao Mambo temporarily closing dining room

Posted at 6:32 PM, Jul 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-16 20:38:44-04

WHITEFISH — Ciao Mambo in Whitefish is temporarily closing its dining room after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A social media post from the restaurant states the employee's last date in the building was Monday.

Despite clearance from the health department to remain fully open, Ciao Mambo management decided to switch to carry-out only until Tuesday, July 28th, which is two weeks from the employee's last day in the restaurant.

They are using the temporary closure to clean and sanitize the facility.

