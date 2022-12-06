Whitefish City council approves affordable housing project

WHITEFISH - An affordable housing project proposal was given a green light on Monday evening.

Whitefish City Manager Dana Smith says the city council voted unanimously to approve the Depot Park Townhomes Preliminary Plat and Planned Unit Development.

The Whitefish Housing Authority had applied for a preliminary plat with a planned unit development on 1.64 acres located near Railway Street and Columbia Avenue.

The proposal includes an 11-lot subdivision consisting of 22 duplex units.

The units would be 100% deed restricted for households making between 80 to 150% of area median income.

The planning department had previously recommended approval of the project to the city council.

