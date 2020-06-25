Whitefish City Council approves construction for pedestrian underpass

WHITEFISH — Whitefish City Council has approved the construction of a pedestrian underpass for Baker Avenue near Depot Park.

The underpass provides a walking path under Baker Avenue close to the O’Shaughnessy Center.

Whitefish City Manager Dana Smith said the approved design will be 20 feet wide with structured wing walls.

The project has been in the planning process for the city since 2005.

Smith says the $1.6-million project is fully funded by tax increment finance funds set aside by the city.

“So, there is no increase to taxpayers to have this project done, and it will be a great asset for our downtown community, connecting both the railway district and downtown with an easy way to cross Baker Avenue,” said Smith.

City officials said construction will begin on the project on August 10.