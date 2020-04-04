Whitefish City Council to hold special Sunday session

WHITEFISH — A special session of the Whitefish City Council has been called for Sunday to discuss an emergency ordinance due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

Whitefish Mayor John Muhlfeld has called for a remote special session to hold a public hearing to discuss prohibiting motels, hotels, short-term rentals, and other lodging facilities from accepting reservations for non-essential purposes through April 30, 2020.

Residents are being asked to provide public comment via email to Whitefish City Clerk Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org prior to the meeting to be read aloud into the record.

Anyone who wishes to provide public comment orally during the meeting should register ahead to receive a caller ID number to help with remote coordination of public comment periods.

For those who do not pre-register, the meeting can be accessed by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 960 369 782

Click here for additional information about the meeting.

A recording will also be posted to YouTube as soon as possible after the meeting, according to a news release.

