Whitefish City Council delays decision on proposed development project

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish City Council decided on Monday night to delay a decision about a proposed 210 multi-family housing development to be built on the southern entrance to Whitefish.

The Alpine 93/40 development would sit on 10 acres on the corner of Highway 93 and Highway 40. The project is in Flathead County, but the City Council will consider the option to annex the property.

The City Council will hold a work session on October 16, 2023, to further discuss the developer’s agreement with the applicant. Whitefish City Manager Dana Smith says a public hearing about the proposal has been postponed until the Nov. 6 Whitefish City Council meeting.

Under the Whitefish Legacy Housing Program, 10% of the proposed multi-family units would be deed-restricted for affordable housing. The development would also include a number of features to complement the apartments like a dog park, community space and retail.

The proposed development would consist of six buildings, being built in two phases, with housing units becoming available in approximately 2½ years.