Whitefish City Council denies proposed housing development

WHITEFISH - The fate of a major housing project at the base of Big Mountain Road was decided on Monday evening.

Whitefish City Manager Dana Smith says the development was denied by the Whitefish City Council on a 5-to-1 vote against the Mountain Gateway Project Residential PUD and the related rezoning ordinance. Councilor Steve Qunell was the lone dissenter.

Among the concerns voiced by some was increased traffic in the area.

The development was proposed for just under 33 acres at the intersection of Big Mountain Road and East Lakeshore Drive.

The request by Arim Mountain Gateway included plans to develop 318 residential units including 270 rental apartments, 36 townhouses, and 12 condos, along with space on the east side of the project for 48 units of permanent affordable housing.

