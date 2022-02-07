Whitefish City Council to decide fate of proposed housing development

WHITEFISH - The fate of a major housing project at the base of Big Mountain Road will be answered on Monday night by the Whitefish City Council.

The proposed Mountain Gateway development would sit on 32.7 acres at the intersection of Big Mountain Road and East Lakeshore Drive.

The request by Arim Mountain Gateway includes plans to develop 318 residential units including 270 rental apartments, 36 townhouses and 12 condos.

The development proposal includes 8.8 acres on the east side of the project to be set aside for 48 units of permanent affordable housing.

Barnett said if the project is approved, 1.5 acres of land will be donated to the City of Whitefish for a future fire station with construction delayed until funding is identified.

The Whitefish City Council will have a final vote on the project during their scheduled council meeting Monday night at 7 p.m.