WHITEFISH - The City of Whitefish is warning residents about a scam that is making the rounds.

A person who identifies themselves as a City of Whitefish employee has been calling people seeking immediate payment for an unpaid invoice.

A notice sent out on Friday, May 19, 2023, by the City of Whitefish says it "is important for the public to be aware of potential scammers."

"When in doubt, hang up and call the City to ensure you are speaking to a City employee," the notice concludes.