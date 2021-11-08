Watch
Whitefish Community Foundation announces grant winners

Posted at 10:04 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 12:04:27-05

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Community Foundation awarded $41,880 to 13 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations during the 2021 Fall Community Grant cycle.

The Whitefish Community Foundation has awarded $2.24 million in Community Grants to local nonprofit organizations since 200.

This year, 30 organizations received $98,174 in Community Grant funding.

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

  • Big Mountain Commercial Association: $3,000 to support Saturday on-demand Mountain Climber service in Whitefish and a connected commuter route between Kalispell and Whitefish
  • Children's House Montessori School: $3,000 to support hardship and income-based scholarships to families
  • Climate Smart Glacier Country: $3,000 to support zero waste projects, smoke mitigation strategies, and community engagement
  • Code Girls United: $4,000 to support online coding program for girls
  • Glacier Hockey Association: $4,000 to support youth hockey programs
  • Glacier Institute: $4,000 to support youth outdoor education programs
  • Good Grief Group: $4,000 to support youth grief camps
  • Kalispell Contemporary Art Center: $1,470 to purchase new pottery wheels to expand capacity of ceramics program
  • Montana Wild Wings Recovery Center: $3,000 to support raptor rehabilitation and education programs
  • Northwest Montana Community Land Trust: $4,000 to expand portfolio of properties in Columbia Falls
  • Riding on Insulin: $2,000 to support ski/snowboard camp for kids/teens with Type I diabetes
  • The Patrol Fund: $4,000 to support avalanche wireless beacon training
  • Whitefish Community School: $2,410 to support Second Step social emotional curriculum for pre-school students

In order to be eligible to apply for a Community Grant, organizations must meet the following requirements:

  • Be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity or publicly-owned tax-exempt corporation, a 501(c)(4) service organization, or a 501(c)(6) trade organization presenting a project or program that serves a charitable purpose in our community
  • Provide a program or service that benefits residents of the Flathead Valley or Eureka
  • Provide proof of current tax-exempt status at the time of application.

Two Community Grant cycles are offered each year, and organizations can apply annually for up to $4,000.

Click here for additional information about the Community Grant Program and the application process or call (406) 863-1781.

