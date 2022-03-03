Grant to help Flathead Warming Center replace roof

WHITEFISH - The Whitefish Community Foundation has awarded a $30,000 emergency grant to the Flathead Warming Center to replace the shelter’s failing roof.

The non-profit Flathead Warming Center Kalispell shelter offers overnight lodging, showers and laundry access for up to 40 people per night during the winter.

The Flathead Warming Center was able to acquire a permanent home last fall after two winters of operating out of local churches.

The leaking roof was discovered in February and cannot be repaired. The cost to replace the roof is about $42,000.

The center was able to begin working on the roof replacement this week but is continuing to accept cash donations to complete the project.

This Community Emergency Response Fund grant is made possible by members of Whitefish Community Foundation’s Circle of Giving Program and other local donors.