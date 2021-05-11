Whitefish Community Foundation recaps on Day of Giving event

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Community Foundation's Day of Giving raised almost $400,000 for nonprofits in the Flathead Valley.

WCF also matched the 92 nonprofits who raised $2,000 with $1,000, bringing the final total to over $470,000.

The event was over 28-hours and raised a little less this year, but WCF executive director Linda Engh-Grady says shows just how appreciative the Flathead and Eureka communities are for non-profits.

"The great thing about this campaign is that everybody can be a philanthropist -- it does not matter how big or small your gift when you get involved in this. And we all get together we are all philanthropists in the end, and it really helps," said Engh-Grady.

The Whitefish Community Foundation will launch its Great Fish Challenge giving event in August.

