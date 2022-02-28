Whitefish Community Foundation scholarship applications open

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Community Foundation scholarship application cycle is open from March 1. until April 7.

The Foundation helps businesses and individuals provide five scholarships to Flathead Valley high school seniors. This year, there is a new scholarship for students of Olney-Bishop School. This scholarship is in honor of Jean Atkinson Driggs, a teacher at Olney-Bishop for 25 years.

“I know for many, for many students scholarships make the difference between going to college or not going to college toward achieving their degree or not achieving their degree. So, we are really thrilled to work with these businesses and individuals to set up the scholarship funds and help these students go to college and more importantly, persist through to graduation,” said Whitefish Community Foundation Grants and Program Outreach Associate Jill Seigmund.

For eligibility requirements, applications and more information, visit whitefishfoundation.org/scholarships.