KALISPELL — Construction has started this week on a new memorial in Whitefish that will honor thousands of lives that were lost during the attacks on September 11, 2001.

(WATCH: Whitefish Firefighters Association breaks ground on 9/11 Memorial project)

Whitefish Firefighters Association breaks ground on 9/11 Memorial project

Whitefish Firefighter Sal Baccaro represents the Whitefish Firefighters Association - The nonprofit organization is constructing a 9/11 monument outside of the City of Whitefish’s Emergency Services Center.

“You know the whole idea behind that is to truly never forgot, to show our support here on this side of the nation, like I said there’s so many people that live here that were impacted by that event, but also just that idea of never forgetting," said Baccaro.

The monument will consist of three steel beams recovered from the World Trade Center following the September 11 attacks.

Baccaro said the firefighter’s association acquired the beams more than 10 years ago from the New York Port Authority.

“Yeah, the idea is to have phase one done by September 11, what that consists of is having the main structure of the memorial built, so that will be the pentagon shape with the steel standing,” added Baccaro.

Baccaro said they are still actively fundraising for phase two of the project, which includes landscaped pathways and special lighting.

They are selling 911 bricks that will be engraved and placed at the memorial.

“And when we explain it you start to see people get really emotional because they were from the east coast or they had a family that was involved or they knew someone, whatever it might be, there was just a lot of people that were impacted by that event,” said Baccaro.

Baccaro said phase one of the project plans to be finished for a dedication ceremony on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 this September.

“You know it means a lot to us obviously, there was a lot of lives lost, 343 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers that were lost on that day, you know they paid the ultimate price and never went home to their families trying to help others, and so I think it holds a special meaning to all of us here,” said Baccaro.

More information on the project, including ways to donate, can be found here.