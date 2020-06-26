Whitefish firefighters train on elementary school before demolition

WHITEFISH — Firefighters in Whitefish are gaining valuable experience training on Muldown Elementary School before its officially torn down this summer.

Around 20 firefighters have trained for two days on emergency situations gaining valuable experience.

Whitefish Fire Department Captain Joe Rendahl said firefighters are working on ladder technique, long hose lays, broken window entries and more.

His says this training helps Whitefish firefighters prepare for disaster situations which could strike at any time.

“We have a training tower that sometimes we can train in but we get familiar with that location and it’s nice to come somewhere new, especially at a school like this where it’s a larger area," said Rendahl.