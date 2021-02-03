Whitefish food bank brings love to donating to those in need

WHITEFISH — The North Valley Food Bank (NVFB) started their Feed Love campaign in time for Valentine's Day on Feb. 3.

NVFB Director of Development MaryBeth Morandand says that this campaign is needed more than ever due to COVID-19 forcing many Montanans out of work.

“We are feeding a lot more people than ever before,” said Morand.

Morand says that due to COVID-19 many have lost their jobs and now are faced with the fear of not having food.

“You know we all got a lot to worry about and worrying about where your next meal comes from doesn't need to happen around here," Morand said. "So it's not and I think that's good that we can relieve that stress from people and that's the best [that] we can love people now."

The North Valley Food Bank started their Feed Love campaign showing community support and love for those struggling as well as giving them meals.

“And it’s about loving your neighbors and we are trying to collect comfort foods -- soups and stews, and pastas and baking ingredients -- because winter goes on and on around here,” said Morand.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Morand says the warmth the residents show for those struggling makes the biggest difference.

“This community keeps stepping up and it is breathtaking. Whitefish is wonderful. We have over 20 restaurants participating in Feed Love,” Morand told MTN News.

From a flower shop to chocolate companies, the food bank says pairing up with local businesses continues the connections the community has.

“We do the best when we involve the community and partner up with our businesses,” said Morand.

She says there are 30 boxes in Whitefish for people to donate to and remember, "feed love feed a family,” said Morand.

You can find the donation boxes at Copperleaf Chocolat Co, Casey's Whitefish, and more here. You can also donate to sponsor a family's groceries here.

