Whitefish Lake State Park to close temporarily for road construction

Posted at 3:16 PM, Jun 16, 2023
KALISPELL - Road construction is scheduled to start on June 19, 2023, at Whitefish Lake State Park and force the temporary closure of the park.

Whitefish Lake State Park will be closed to all public use, including day use and the boat ramp, through construction, which is scheduled to conclude June 23.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks notes the park could reopen sooner if work is completed ahead of schedule.

Visit https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/whitefish-lake for more information and updates on Whitefish Lake State Park.

