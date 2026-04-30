WHITEFISH — The monthlong Hit the Trail Challenge encourages residents to hike, bike and ride on the Whitefish Trail System to help raise money for Whitefish Legacy Partners.

The challenge runs through May and aims to encourage residents to celebrate outdoor recreation and community health.

Sponsors, including Noller Automotive Supercenter and Logan Health, will donate $1 for every mile participants log.

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Whitefish Legacy Partners' Hit the Trail Challenge aims to raise $30,000 in May

Whitefish Legacy Partners says participants can hit the trails any way they choose, in registered groups or solo, and log their miles on the organization's website.

The organization hopes to raise $30,000 through 30,000 miles, which will be used for operations and maintenance of the trail system.

"O and M, so maintaining the trail, paying for access, we do pay for people's access on the Whitefish Trail, specifically on state trust lands. It's just really just to maintain the trail system that we all enjoy," Whitefish Legacy Partners program manager Nathan Tuebner said.

To sign up groups, become a sponsor or learn more, click here.