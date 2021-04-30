Whitefish Legacy Partners hosting free 'bear aware' event at Lion Mountain

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Legacy Partners are hosting an interactive hike on the Whitefish trail system Saturday educating residents on the importance of being ‘Bear Aware’ this spring season.

The class starts at 10 a.m. at the Lion Mountain Trailhead off Mountainside Drive in Whitefish.

Those attending will hike roughly one-to-two miles while learning about bear behavior, habitat, safety and how to discharge and inert bear spray canisters.

The event is free and open to the public however registration is required at whitefishlegacy.org/events.

