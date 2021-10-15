Whitefish Legacy Partners receives $100,000 donation

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Legacy Partners (WLP) has received a major $100,000 donation to support recreation development on the Whitefish Trail, conservation efforts at the head of Whitefish Lake, and WLP’s free outdoor education and volunteer programs.

The donation was given to WLP by the Hall-Halliburton Foundation (HHF) during this summer’s Great Fish Community Challenge, a fundraising campaign made possible by Whitefish Community Foundation.

“With so many new residents moving to the Flathead Valley, including myself, the time is now to support local conservation and recreation efforts. We want to give back to help protect the natural resources and recreation opportunities the community cherishes and hope this donation will inspire others to give. Whitefish is an incredibly special place, and we should all do our part to keep the community thriving for generations to come," HHF Chairman Randolph Mahoney said.

“We are so incredibly thankful for Randolph and the important work of HHF," WLP Director of Development Alan Davis stated. "Their generous gift is a major investment in the future of Whitefish. As growth and development further impact our front-country landscapes, WLP’s mission to ensure conservation, education, and recreation for future generations has never been more important. We commend HHF for their leadership and commitment to our community.”

HHF's gift — along with support from 350 other donors who gave to WLP during the Great Fish Community Challenge — will support new trail development at Holbrook Overlook and WLP’s important ongoing programs, according to a news release.

Trail and trailhead construction has begun, and WLP anticipates opening Holbrook Overlook Phase I before winter. Phase II will take place when the snow melts with a grand opening planned for early summer 2022.

The Whitefish Trail is currently 43 miles accessed by 14 trailheads.

