Whitefish Mountain Resort announces change in leadership

WHITEFISH — There will be a change of leaders at Whitefish Mountain Resort following the upcoming ski season as longtime CEO Dan Graves is stepping down.

In a news release, the resort touted a long list of accomplishments for Graves, who is entering his 15th season at Whitefish Mountain. According to Board Chairman Bill Foley, the resort was struggling before Graves took over.

“It has been an absolute honor and pleasure working for Whitefish Mountain Resort over these last 15 years. It goes without saying that I’m going to miss the people, the challenges, and the successes very much,” Graves stated.

Graves will be replaced by another longtime employee -- Nick Polumbus — who has served as the resort’s Director of Marketing and Sales since 2007.

Polumbus will assume the position of president effective immediately and fill the CEO role upon Graves’ retirement in April.