Whitefish Mountain Resort opening for Memorial Day weekend

WHITEFISH - Whitefish Mountain Resort will kick off its summer season over the Memorial Day weekend.

Zip line tours, alpine slides, scenic lift rides and other activities will be available between May 28 and May 30.

The resort will open again for the weekend of June 4 and June 5 before fullying reopening for this summer on June 11.

Pricing and other information about summer activities can be found at skiwhitefish.com/summer.

Some things to consider early in the season at Whitefish Mountain Resort:

If the weather cooperates, Chair 6, Scenic Lift Rides, Zip Line Tours, Spider Monkey Mountain, the Aerial Adventure Park and one of the two Alpine Slides will be open this weekend, along with limited mountain biking trails under Chair 10. Additional trails and Village Rentals will open as weather and terrain conditions permit.

The Summit House, the Base Lodge Bar and the Base Lodge Café will have limited menus to start the season.

Early-season conditions, including snow and mud, exist at middle and upper elevations of the mountain and this will make sections of the Danny On Trail extremely difficult to hike or even impassable.

Summer Tubing will not be offered this year due to construction of the new Chair 4.

Guests can save 10% on tickets for Scenic Lift Rides, Spider Monkey Mountain and the Whitefish Bike Park by purchasing online at least 24 hours in advance. Advance reservations are strongly recommended for Zip Line Tours, mountain bike rentals and biking lessons as availability is limited.

Guests can save 25% on lodging reservations of three nights or more before June 26. Reservations must be made online using the promo code EARLYSUMMER22. This offer can’t be combined with other discounts or promotions.

The S.N.O.W. Bus will provide free trips between the resort and downtown Whitefish every day of the summer operating season. The bus schedule can be found at https://www.bigmtncommercial.org/snow-bus-schedule.