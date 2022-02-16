Whitefish Mountain Resort sees growth in visitation

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Mountain Resort has had a good winter season so far despite very low temperatures in December, COVID and a dry spell with no snow for ten days.

Snow levels are average for this time of year with a settled base of 81 inches at the summit. In the early part of this season, season pass sales were up 14 percent from last year.

“Visitation hasn't followed quite that much. But we are seeing consistent growth,” said Chad Sokol, Whitefish Mountain Resort Public Relations Manager.

This past winter break due to extremely cold temperatures Whitefish Mountain did see a drop in skiers and snowboarders

“when it gets extremely cold. A lot of times it's just not worth it for folks to come out here and brave that even if the snow is looking pretty good. So yeah, that definitely drove away a few people but on the whole, for the season visitation is up quite a bit,” said Sokol.

In the summer of 2021, chair 8 was relocated, allowing better traffic flow and better access to the Hellroaring Basin. Next year, the mountain is going to start building its first high-speed six-person chairlift from the base lodge to Inspiration Ridge.

“This year is going great. We've seen like I said, a lot of visitors a lot of people excited to come up and ski. Lots of Bluebird days quite a few powder days too. So we think everyone's having fun,” said Sokol.

