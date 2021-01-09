Whitefish Mountain Resort sees record-breaking holiday turnout

WHITEFISH — It's called Big Mountain for a reason.

Whitefish Mountain Resort's 3,000 acres were put to good use this holiday season as the resort saw record-breaking numbers.

The ski resort hosted 8,000 between Christmas to New Years'. On average, the resort has seen a 20% increase in skiers compared to last year.

This comes even as Whitefish Mountain adheres to COVID-19 protocols, which have limited the amount of people allowed inside buildings and caused the resort to recommend advanced bookings.

But as public relations manager Maren McKay says, people want to get outside and recreate and this has contributed to the resort's new winter records.

"It is so easy to get outside and enjoy the fresh air being socially distanced, we have 3,000 acres of awesome terrain so I think that is part of the reason we are seeing so many folks up here this year."

Mckay adds the resort will continue asking visitors to wear masks, despite any changes to a statewide mask mandate, as they say it keeps guests and staff safe.