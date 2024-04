WHITEFISH — This weekend is the last weekend to ski at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Sunday will be the last day the lifts spin at the resort.

However, uphill travel will still be available for two weeks starting on Monday, April 8, 2024, for some post-ski season fun.

The annual end-of-season pond skim will take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Head up to see people ski across the water in crazy costumes and celebrate the end of the season.