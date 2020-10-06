Whitefish Mountain Resort sets new record for season pass sales

KALISPELL — Whitefish Mountain Resort has set a new record for season pass sales.

Resort officials announced more than 12,500 winter season passes sold, 10% ahead of last winter.

Adult season pass sales had the biggest increase up 15% from last year.

This is the fifth consecutive year of record season pass sales for the resort.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, resort officials said masks will be required in lift lines while loading and unloading.

Single lift lines will also be eliminated this winter.

