Whitefish Mountain Resort snowpack holding strong

WHITEFISH — It’s been an unseasonably warm winter so far in Flathead County with temperatures in Kalispell sitting at 6º warmer than the normal average in both December and January.

MTN News checked in with Whitefish Mountain Resort to see how the mountain’s snowpack looks this season compared to years past. Whitefish Mountain Resort had recorded 148” of total snowfall to date as of Tuesday. Last year at this time, the mountain recorded 193".

Whitefish Mountain Resort Public Relations Manager Maren McKay says the ski season started out strong with deep snowpack but has died down in the middle of winter. Despite the above-average warmer weather, McKay says the snowpack is holding strong compared to the last 10 years.

“Little bit behind of last year but kind of looking over the past 10 years we’re right in the average, 148 is right in the average, so it’s not a significantly lower amount that we’ve seen,” McKay said.

Sean Wells/MTN News Whitefish Mountain Resort

Despite the lower snowpack, McKay says visitation numbers to the resort are similar to last year’s totals. She says more than 6,500 people visited the mountain on Saturday.

“Part of it is people just want to get outside and socially distance and it’s really easy to that over 3,000 acres of awesome terrain, and it’s nice to get outside in the fresh air and socially distance and not be cooped up inside in the winter,” McKay told MTN News.

McKay says the resort's ability to make its own snow helps with snow coverage in lower mountain areas.

All guests at Whitefish Mountain Resort are required to wear a face-covering while in a lift line and while loading and unloading the chair lift.

