Whitefish Mountain Resort takes extra safety precautions during pandemic

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Mountain Resort is taking extra precautions for all of their activities on the mountain due to coronavirus concerns.

Elyse Knudsen, risk control manager with Whitefish Mountain Resort, said that the resort is being extra careful with guests. Before the summer season started the resort assessed all possible contact points between guests and staff to figure out what safety precautions needed to be implemented.

All staff wear a buff to cover their faces when they can't socially distance and masks are strongly encouraged for guests on the mountain.

Plexiglass is put up around ticketing areas and hand sanitizer is widely available. Everyone is asked to social distance where they can.

"We are disinfecting and sanitizing all those frequently touched locations," Knudsen said. "So, the Alpine Slide after every use we use a disinfectant that we spray at the bottom and then it has enough time to dry before it gets to the next guest."

Knudsen said that the resort has seen a variety of visitors from in and out of state.

She also says the resort must remain flexible during this time and will mitigate and update safety protocol as they see fit.

