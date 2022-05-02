Whitefish Mountain Resort teams up with non-profit to advance climate advocacy

WHITEFISH - Whitefish Mountain Resort has teamed up with the nonprofit Protect Our Winters in an effort to raise awareness about climate change and find solutions to reducing emissions.

Whitefish Mountain Resort leaders said the partnership will help skiers and boarders protect their communities, lifestyles, and livelihoods from a warming planet. Spokesperson Chad Sokol adds the resort will work closely with the nonprofit to find clean energy initiatives while protecting endangered species.

A report published in NATURE projects mountainous states to be nearly snowless in 35 to 60 years if greenhouse gas emissions continue unchecked. And Sokol said Whitefish Mountain Resort is already seeing more unpredictable snow levels due to warming temperatures.

“We can see that we’re starting to get some unpredictable weather patterns here up on Big Mountain, and we know that in order to head off the worst consequences of climate change we’re going to need to support renewable energy, we’re going to need to look at ways big and small that we can prevent that from happening,” said Sokol.

Protect Our Winters was founded in 2007 by pro snowboarder Jeremy Jones.

