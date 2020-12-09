Whitefish Mountain Resort to open with COVID-19 restrictions in place

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Mountain Resort will officially open Thursday under new COVID-19 guidelines to help keep skiers and snowboarders stay safe.

“Honestly we’re very fortunate that our sport does have us outside on a big mountain spread out, it’s kind of all the other little things that are going to feel a little bit different,” Whitefish Mountain Risk Control manager Elyse Knudsen said.

Skiers and boarders will see a number of changes at Whitefish Mountain Resort this season as the ski area officially opens as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Flathead County.

For example, Knudsen says face coverings will be mandatory for all guests visiting the mountain.

“Face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces and then in lift lines and while unloading and loading the chair lift.”

Knudsen says the ski resort is putting an emphasis on social distancing with tables at least six-feet apart in lodges and no more than six people sitting at one table at a time. She added signage on each table will stress limiting time spent indoors.

“We’re reducing time for guests to be seated to 45 minutes to help the flow so all people can sit down and warm up and get their food,” Knudsen said.

She says there will not be a single line at any chair lifts this season, but skiers are welcome to group with strangers if they're comfortable doing so.

“Whoever you come with we ask that you ride with them, and make it known if you just want to ride by yourself, we’re going to respect that,” Knudsen said.

Those visiting Whitefish Mountain Resort are asked to utilize the mountain’s online reservation system for all lesson booking and ski rentals to help limit face-to-face exposure.

Whitefish Mountain officials urge all skiers and boarders who’re feeling sick or those who may be in quarantine due to a close contact to not visit the mountain.

Click here for more information about Whitefish Mountain Resort.