Whitefish reviewing recreational marijuana ordinances

WHITEFISH - Recreational marijuana has been legal in Montana since 2021, but the City of Whitefish is now re-evaluating the facility ordinances.

The Whitefish City Council adopted an interim zoning ordinance to put a hold on any new dispensaries coming into the city for six months.

The decision came during a meeting on Feb. 21, 2023.

The main idea behind this hold is to review the ordinances and be sure there is not an overabundance of dispensaries.

The council is also considering potential changes in locations around churches, schools and other dispensaries.

A quick check of the city's Chamber of Commerce website shows five current dispensaries.

The council will hold a work session on March 20 to begin the evaluations.