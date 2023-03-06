Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Whitefish reviewing recreational marijuana ordinances

marijuana dispensary
Megan Mannering/MTN News file
A marijuana dispensary in Missoula is seen in this MTN News file photo.
marijuana dispensary
Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 17:41:32-05

WHITEFISH - Recreational marijuana has been legal in Montana since 2021, but the City of Whitefish is now re-evaluating the facility ordinances.

The Whitefish City Council adopted an interim zoning ordinance to put a hold on any new dispensaries coming into the city for six months.

The decision came during a meeting on Feb. 21, 2023.

The main idea behind this hold is to review the ordinances and be sure there is not an overabundance of dispensaries.

The council is also considering potential changes in locations around churches, schools and other dispensaries.

A quick check of the city's Chamber of Commerce website shows five current dispensaries.

The council will hold a work session on March 20 to begin the evaluations.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App